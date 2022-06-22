Online event to celebrate John Hume and Ted Kennedy’s ‘journey of peace’

The 1972 get-together was to have a profound impact on efforts to secure peace in NI.

Featuring a panel of ambassadors and elected officials, Thursday’s event will also explore how the legacy of this powerful relationship still resonates today.

The event has been organised by the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, the John & Pat Hume Foundation, and the Consulate General of Ireland in Boston.

Ted Kennedy and John Hume in the United States in the 1980s.

When Senator Kennedy first reached out to John Hume in 1972 and arranged a meeting in Germany, he said: “I hear you are the man to speak to about peace in Ireland.”

At that time, violence was tearing NI society apart but John Hume remained committed to forging a peaceful, political solution built on mutual respect of the region’s different traditions and beliefs.

Thursday’s ‘conversation’ event will discuss the Derry man’s legacy of courageous dedication to finding non-violent solutions and underscore the important role of the United States and others in brokering the Good Friday Agreement.

Speakers will include Ambassador Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of Ireland to the United States, Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, former United States representative to the United Nations, Dr Sean Farren, Chair, John & Pat Hume Foundation, and Aidan Hume, John Hume’s eldest son.

John Hume and Ted Kennedy at the Bloody Sunday memorial in the Bogside in 1998.

Welcoming remarks will be offered by Ambassador Victoria Reggie Kennedy.