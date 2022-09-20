Open call for Derry entries for ‘Age Friendly Calendar 2023’

Entitled: “Your Happy Place”, the calendar is an Age Friendly Initiative which aims to address emotional health in later years and encourages older people to take five simple steps - to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and to give - to improve their wellbeing.

The Western Health and Social Service Trust (Western Trust) is working in partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, the Public Health Agency and South West Age Partnership to produce the ‘Age Friendly Calendar 2023’ for across the Western Trust area.

In advance of Positive Ageing Month Derry City and Strabane District Council are encouraging people aged 50+ to get involved in the calendar by participating in a competition by submitting a photograph or art piece of their Happy Place. The image should capture what or where makes them feel happy. This should be created by a resident aged 50+ years and be within the Derry and Strabane District Council area. Images can be a photograph or a painting (without people).

Pearl Evans, who won the calendar competition last year for the Derry City and Strabane Council area with her image of her vibrant back yard which Pearl painted during lockdown, and in her own words can 'now can sit and transport herself to where ever she wants!'

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy, encouraging participation in the calendar, said it was a great way of engaging with the public and showcasing powerful local images and messages

She said: “This is a fantastic initiative aimed at improving and promoting the emotional and mental health well-being of citizens in our Council area who are 50+ years. It’s a chance for them to showcase the positive aspects of their lives and to share them with a wider audience. Last year’s calendar was a great success with lots of people taking part and the calendars widely distributed and enjoyed by people across the region. I am delighted to see Council working in partnership with other agencies on this important initiative and I look forward to seeing the 2023 calendar. I hope the competition will be another big success and that we will have a diverse range of entries from across the Council area.”