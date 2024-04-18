OPINION: British government plans for ETAs could harm tourism in north of Ireland
and live on Freeview channel 276
The ETA scheme would mean that by 2025, all non-visa international visitors with the exception of people resident in Ireland and Britain, arriving into the UK, or arriving into the south and travelling to Derry & Strabane or other parts of the north will need to have registered for pre-authorisation and pay a £10 fee, effectively partitioning the island in terms of tourism.
The Council is not alone in expressing concerns. The tourism sector is worried, as is Economy Minister Conor Murphy who pointed out that 70% of international tourist visitors to the north came in through Dublin. As a border region those visitors are vital for Derry and Tyrone and also for Donegal.
Tourism is one of the very few sectors we have that has the potential to become an even greater economic driver for the north west and we have such a rich and diverse offering here.
We have an incredible history and so many first class outdoor and indoor attractions, festivals and events, established and new accommodation providers, world-class museums, restaurants, cafés and some of Ireland’s finest pubs and arts/ culture venues and the word is spreading.
This is evidenced by the fact that we are almost back to pre-Covid levels of visitor numbers in Derry & Strabane, ahead of projections.
But many of our local organisations and businesses in the arts and culture and tourism sector are struggling to cope with huge increases in costs and widespread cuts to funding are already forcing some to close their doors. Those organisations and businesses rely on visitors as well as locals and the impact of this planned ETA scheme will come as a further hammer blow.
In fact, it has the potential to undermine decades of progress and hard work, and that cannot be allowed to stand.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.