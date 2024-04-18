Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ETA scheme would mean that by 2025, all non-visa international visitors with the exception of people resident in Ireland and Britain, arriving into the UK, or arriving into the south and travelling to Derry & Strabane or other parts of the north will need to have registered for pre-authorisation and pay a £10 fee, effectively partitioning the island in terms of tourism.

The Council is not alone in expressing concerns. The tourism sector is worried, as is Economy Minister Conor Murphy who pointed out that 70% of international tourist visitors to the north came in through Dublin. As a border region those visitors are vital for Derry and Tyrone and also for Donegal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tourism is one of the very few sectors we have that has the potential to become an even greater economic driver for the north west and we have such a rich and diverse offering here.

International visitors regularly come north to Derry and the wider north west for tours and festivals and events like the Maritime Festival.

We have an incredible history and so many first class outdoor and indoor attractions, festivals and events, established and new accommodation providers, world-class museums, restaurants, cafés and some of Ireland’s finest pubs and arts/ culture venues and the word is spreading.

This is evidenced by the fact that we are almost back to pre-Covid levels of visitor numbers in Derry & Strabane, ahead of projections.

But many of our local organisations and businesses in the arts and culture and tourism sector are struggling to cope with huge increases in costs and widespread cuts to funding are already forcing some to close their doors. Those organisations and businesses rely on visitors as well as locals and the impact of this planned ETA scheme will come as a further hammer blow.

In fact, it has the potential to undermine decades of progress and hard work, and that cannot be allowed to stand.

The Derry-Donegal border at Muff.