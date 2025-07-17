Opinion: Why I was disappointed in 28 Years Later

As a fan of 28 Days Later, I found 28 Years Later disappointing as a sequel.

28 Years Later was directed by the creator of the trilogy Danny Boyle, known for the first instalment in the series and the cult classic Trainspotting.

The first of the zombie horror trilogy, 28 Days Later, was released in 2002, and starred beloved Irish actor Cillian Murphy as ‘Jim’.

Personally I loved 28 Days Later. It was one of the first horror films I had ever seen.

Typically, before that film, I didn’t find zombies, walkers, or the infected—whatever they may be called in any given scenario—all that horrifying.

28 Days Later made zombies terrifying. Running at a full sprint with no care, spraying blood and filth around them, they could infect humans with just a drop of their own blood, saliva, or of course, an infamous bite.

It made for a truly dreadful monster but still remained grounded and believable.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed the sequel, titled 28 Weeks Later.

While I don’t think ‘Weeks Later is a bad movie, it loses the grounded terror of the original.

The movie opens with one of the franchise's best scenes, following ‘Don’s’ (Scottish actor Robert Carlyle) desperate escape from the 'infected,' fighting selfishly for his own life while dooming others and capturing the cruelty we might inflict on others to survive.

However, following an amazing opening, ‘Doyle’ (Jeremy Renner) enters as a stereotypical American hero.

The scrappy survival tactics are lost with the arrival of the US military, to save the day.

Despite its shortcomings ‘Weeks Later is worth a watch if you like the original.

Now, in 2025, 28 Years Later has been released.

Before its release it was my most anticipated film of the year.

I seem to be in the minority in disliking the movie, and I confess I'm jealous. I truly wanted to enjoy this third instalment.

The first hour gripped me, but after a swift plot switch-up, I quickly became disinterested in where it was heading.

The film stars teenage actor Alfie Williams as ‘Spike’, who sets out on a journey with his mother ‘Isla’ (Jodie Comer), to find a doctor.

From the beginning, the movie sticks with ‘Days Later's grounded approach to the horror, but after the plot switches up, it becomes fantastical. In a way, I can see people enjoy it, but it’s not why I like these films.

Praise must be given to Alfie Williams, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes (Dr. Ian Kelson) for their outstanding performances, especially Comer.

The film's infected resemble video game zombies, featuring bloated and 'Alpha' variants. I don't believe these new types integrate well with the established world.

An intriguing aspect of the franchise is the localised nature of the infection, confined solely to Ireland and the UK. While the rest of the world continues unaffected, the UK and Ireland have transformed into a pocket of hell.

Danny Boyle took a more artistic approach to this sequel. It captures the beauty of the world when people aren't here to destroy it, featuring lush fields of grass and forests with animals flourishing. It looks idyllic until the guts and gore.

While I would still recommend ‘Years Later to fans, it didn't quite live up to my expectations. Also Cillian Murphy wasn't in it.