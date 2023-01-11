This year’s operation focussed on a range of safety priorities including roads and transport, streets and socialising, shopping and homes. The operation ran from November 17th 2022 to January 2nd 2023 and saw dedicated resources deployed across all districts in the north, focusing on public safety and the well-being of communities.

As part of the operation in the city and District, 40 seizures took place for drugs and 25 related arrests were made. Retail crime was a key focus for Operation Season’s Greetings in Derry City and Strabane, with 20 arrests made in relation to retail theft and associated offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this period, in addition to these targeted, proactive patrols for Operation Season’s Greetings, our officers responded to 1,741 calls for service across the city and District.

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus

Chief Inspector Yvonne McManus said: “The aim of Operation Season’s Greetings was to enhance the safety of the people of Northern Ireland over the Christmas period.

“Our officers conducted proactive patrols and worked closely with local businesses, licensed premises and our partners in public transport to deliver safe streets, safe roads and safe homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank all of those who worked with us, listened to our messaging and supported our efforts throughout Operation Season’s Greetings.

“We will continue to work with all our partners, stakeholders and the public to build safer communities together and encourage everyone to report crime to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers on patrol during Season’s Greetings in Derry City & Strabane.