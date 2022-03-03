Paddy Nash stars on The Chase

However while Paddy and the three other contestants all made it through to the final chase, their score of 13 was not enough to threaten the Chaser - The Cinnaman.

The Chaser rattled through his questions, reaching 14 with 35 seconds left on the clock.

Commiserating with the losers, host Bradley Walsh told Paddy Nash to bring back his best wishes to everyone in Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paddy Nash with The Happy Enchiladas

Before his cash builder Paddy told Bradley that he had developed a keen interest in ‘twitching’, and that his band had a ‘small but dedicated’ following. The musician, who now lives in Limavady, earned £6,000 in his cash builder, bringing the team’s total to £15,000. He rejected the chance to go for £71,000, and went for £6,000, describing himself as “a simple man”.

“You’re not a simple man, Paddy,” responded the Chaser.