Pádraig Delargy encourages republicans to attend National Hunger Strike Commemoration in Belfast

Pádraig Delargy has encouraged republicans to travel to Belfast for the National Hunger Strike Commemoration at the weekend.

The main procession will take place on Sunday, assembling at 2.15pm at Dunville Park on the Falls Road before making its way to Milltown Cemetery where Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald will be the main speaker.

It is part of a series of events taking place in the city to remember the 1981 hunger strikes when ten men – including five men from County Derry H-Blocks of Long Kesh.

Patsy O’Hara and Mickey Devine from Derry City, Kevin Lynch from Dungiven, and Francis Hughes and Thomas McElwee from Bellaghy all died in the IRA/INLA protest.

Pádraig Delargy

“This weekend, republicans from across Ireland will gather in Belfast to remember the bravery and heroism of the hunger strikers,” said the Foyle MLA.

“Their sacrifice set in motion a series of events that made political and social change unstoppable.

“I am encouraging activists to attend as much of the programme as possible and help to honour our patriot dead.

“We are now closer than ever before to ending partition and realising the dream of a united Ireland which so many gave their lives for.

“This weekend, let’s pay tribute and rededicate ourselves to a new and free Ireland.”

A full programme of events can be found below:

Saturday, August 23

Book launch: Guthanna ’81 - 2pm, Felons Club

Palestine solidarity vigil: 4pm, Felons Club

Sunday, August 24

‘Freedom Run’: 9.30am, Colin Glen Forest Park

Main Parade: 2.15pm, assemble at Dunville Park