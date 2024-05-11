Palestinian poet Abdelfattah Abusrour to mark ‘Nakba’ in Derry
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event will take place at Sandino’s on May 15 at 9pm, to mark the commemoration of the ‘Nakba’ – the Palestinian disaster of 1948, when hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were displaced following the Palestinian war and David Ben-Gurion’s declaration of ‘the establishment of a Jewish state in Eretz-Israel, to be known as the State of Israel’.
Derry IPSC describes the Bethlehem-native as ‘a multi-talented individual who has dedicated his life to the arts and the expression of Palestinian culture’.
He is the author of numerous plays such as ‘We are the Children of the Camp’, ‘Blame the Wolf’, and ‘Away for the Nearby Village’.
The event will feature Abusrour performing his poetry, a glimpse into the Palestinian experience through art.
He will be supported by local poets, creating a night of cultural exchange and solidarity.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.