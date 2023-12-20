A Palestinian woman, now living in Buncrana, who has lost 25 members of her family in recent weeks, has urged people in Donegal and Derry to keep taking to the streets and speaking out on the war in her homeland.

Majida Alaskari has been living in the Inishowen town for the last nine months and told the Journal of her gratitude towards the people of Ireland for their solidarity and support for the Palestinian people.

In recent weeks, Majida’s brother, his wife, children and grandchildren have all lost their lives amid the current conflict.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For three days, Majida did not know where her brother was and saw on TV that his home had been completely destroyed.

Palestinian woman Majida Alaskari addressing a rally at Free Derry Corner.

Majida’s niece and nephew and their families are still in Palestine and while moving from one place of apparent shelter to another, her 11-year-old nephew was shot. He received surgery, where they removed 13 bullets from his body, but he is very ill and is only able to receive ‘basic’ medical care as supplies are so very limited.

Majida, who recently also addressed a rally at Free Derry Corner and an ‘Inishowen for Palestine’ event, has previously lost another brother, but said the death of 25 family members has ‘taken the grief to the highest level of my life’.

While the world watches horrific images coming from Gaza, Majida said they are not new to her, but this does not make them any less horrific.

"I was a journalist and was also working with the Red Cross. I used to see this fresh and moved the dead bodies from under the rubble. I used to see all of if and I have quite good experience in seeing all that. But, it is always difficult. Every time, you think the next time might be less painful, but we are human beings and we can’t just avoid this pain, especially when you look at a mother looking for her kid or a kid looking for his parents.

Palestinian woman Majida Alaskari addressing the rally at Free Derry Corner.

"For three days, I lost connection with my brother. I didn’t know what was going on. I saw on the news that the building where he lived had been totally destroyed and then I found his neighbour, who showed me a photo of my brother and his grandchildren. I was shocked and it was so painful, but at the same time I thought that at least I now know.”

Majida said that what is going on now in Palestine could happen in any part of the world, but it can never been seen as ‘normal’.

“I don’t feel like any mother or father would like to see their loved one next to them dead or injured, or living with a wound or to lose some part of their body. I don’t think any mother would like to open her eyes to see her kids in this image.”

Majida said she is very grateful to be in Ireland and is grateful to its people.

"Ireland was the first country to take to the streets and raise their voice against what is going on in Palestine and I feel so proud when I see people in the street. It makes me feel my sadness and loss less, because I see so much support and when they say: ‘We are here for you,’ this is huge for us as Palestinians. We know this is coming from the good part of the heart and that is what really makes me feel blessed to be in Ireland.”

Majida urged people to keep speaking out and protesting for the people of Palestine.

"Silence is not worth it and is not helping at all. We have to speak and be more active and we have to take action to stop it. We have to stop it.”

Majida said her nephew and niece contact her when they have internet access, but even then they are ‘not allowed to say anything, just that they are alive’.

"They were at the school and when asked to move from the school as a shelter to go to a better place, they were shooting at them on the street. The oldest nephew has 13 bullets in his body and is in a really bad condition, He’s only 11. Lots of kids get shot and many don’t make it. Many mothers say it would be better if he died because they cannot see him in pain.

“They just removed the bullets and helped him with basic health, as they have run out of medicine, there’s not even painkillers.”

Majida said that children and medical professionals are being particularly targeted and shot.

She added that she is not surprised to hear about countries that are not supporting Palestine, or about those who are remaining silent or voting against ceasefires or abstaining.

"We know it’s a political game. For a long time we have known this. This is not new to us.”

Majida said the people of Palestine still have a ‘strong faith that this will be over very, very soon’.

“We are the landlords of Palestine. We are the Palestinians. We are the people who have a right and they are the unwelcome visitors. When you know this, you are always the winner. The land is for us. This is our land, our history, our everything. We would give anything just to have our freedom and dignity back. We don’t care about this political game.”