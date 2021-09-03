Pat Hume: funeral to take place on Monday

Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke, signs the Book of Condolence for Pat Hume in the Guildhall. Picture Martin McKeown. 03.09.21

The funeral notice asked that house and funeral will be private please due to current Coronavirus restrictions. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Monday at 11am and can be viewed live via the church webcam. Interment will take afterwards in the City cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE.

Pat was the beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Thérèse, Áine, Aidan, John and Mo, mother-in-law of Kevin, Willie, Kela, Gail and Dave, much loved grandmother of Aedín, Michael, Roisín, Dee, Daniel, Ruairí, Marni, Úna, Ronan, Ciara, Isabel, Eamon, Ollie, Rachel, Darragh and Aoibhe, great-grandmother of Aoibhínn and Clodagh and dear sister of May and the late Tommie, Patsy, Sadie and Ella.

Pat Hume with her children Mo and John. DER2032GS – 023

Meanwhile, The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Graham Warke, has opened a Book of Condolences in honour of “a remarkable and courageous woman”.

The council said the Book of Condolences was opened by the Mayor in memory of Pat Hume, “so the people of the city to which she devoted her life can pay tribute”.

Alderman Warke opened the Book at 1pm in the Guildhall and, speaking ahead of the opening, took the opportunity to acknowledge the huge contribution Pat made to the peace process, working alongside her late husband, SDLP leader and Nobel Laureate John Hume.

“I wanted to open this Book of Condolence today to offer the people the chance to pay their respects and say thank you to a remarkable and courageous woman who was unfailing in her service to the people of this City and right across N. Ireland and beyond,” Mayor Warke stated.

“The tributes that have been pouring in from across the globe, from all spectrums of life, are testament to the contribution Pat Hume made in her own right to achieving peace and reconciliation, and the many lives she touched with her kindness and courage.

“I want to extend my own personal condolences to the Hume family today – they have given much over the years and to lose both John and Pat in such a short space of time is particularly heart-breaking. However, it must be some comfort to know that Pat’s legacy will live on in the people of this city, and in the ongoing work of the John and Pat Hume Foundation.

“I think I speak on behalf of everyone when I say thank you Pat for your compassion, grace and commitment, and the life you devoted not just to your husband and your family but to all who needed a helping hand or a listening ear.”