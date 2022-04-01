“Things have been pretty quiet on this front for a few years with Covid, obviously,” explained Pat, when we caught up with him at his new Patrick Street headquarters. “I’ve often joked that the only thing we lost during the pandemic was our marbles,” he laughed.

“But with normality returning and people heading back into town to enjoy Derry’s wonderful cafes, bars and restaurants again, things have really picked up for us,” he continued. “My phone hasn’t stopped. It’s definitely back to business as usual!

“It can be extremely difficult to manage,” he admitted. “But sure, it’s great to see everyone out enjoying themselves again - and that’s the important thing.”

“Every year in Derry, on average, people leave around 5,500 mobile phones behind them in bars and taxis,” explained MetaCompliance founder and investor, Robbie O’Brien. “These incidents can not only result in a loss of earnings and cost a small fortune to replace - they also represent a huge danger for data theft and identity fraud - the negative ramifications for which can be life changing. Partnering with Pat on this project was a no brainer for us.”

To take things to the next level, Pat’s team are currently developing a new smartphone app so that people across the city can log incidents and search for lost items themselves.

“The new app will be ready next week for our official launch,” Pat told us. “Although obviously if you lose your phone it’s not much use,” he laughed. “So maybe we’ll publish a list in the ‘Journal’ every Friday as a backup?” he joked.

Pat Ramsey with MetaCompliance founder and investor, Robbie O’Brien.

“But in all seriousness, it’s a lot of work and we’re still getting to grips with everything. So we’re on the lookout for high quality local talent to join our team and help us on our mission.”

The new venture already has a small team of dedicated customer support representatives working around the clock monitoring Pat’s busy mailbox, posting community notices and sorting through the hundreds of items handed in each day by members of the public - but even more help is needed. And that’s where you may be able to help - by joining the team.

“At the time of writing, their website had listed several full time roles, seeking ‘hard working, honest, intelligent people, with a great sense of humour who are looking to take their career to the next level.’

“We’re looking for high value local people for real, high quality jobs,” explained Pat. “And sure if you don’t land a job here, maybe we can put in a word with MetaCompliance, next door,” he added. “They are looking for people too, I hear!”

“Whatever happens, it’s great to see so many quality, local jobs on offer in the city and I’m delighted to have played a role in bringing them to the people,” he added.

Pat’s new recruitment campaign will officially begin next week and will be published on his Facebook page, The Derry Journal website and social, and through other local media partners.