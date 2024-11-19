Patsy Duffy commemoration to take place on 46th anniversary in Derry on Sunday

By Kevin Mullan
Published 19th Nov 2024
Updated 19th Nov 2024, 09:41 GMT
A commemoration in memory of the late Patsy Duffy who was shot dead by undercover British soldiers in 1978 will take place this weekend.

The 32 County Sovereignty Movement (32CSM) in conjunction with the family of the late IRA Volunteer will be holding a wreath laying commemoration at his grave at the republican plot at 1pm on Sunday.

The ceremony will mark exactly 46 years since his death at the hands of British troops.

Patrick 'Patsy' Duffy, who was 50, was unarmed and shot 14 times in the back by undercover soldiers at a house in Maureen Avenue on November 24, 1978.

Patrick 'Patsy' Duffy, who was 50, was unarmed and shot 14 times in the back by undercover soldiers at a house in Maureen Avenue on November 24, 1978.

A 32CSM spokesperson said: “The recent Sinn Féin decision to attend a commemoration in memory of British soldiers and the ongoing criminalisation of the republican struggle is an insult to the families of our republican martyrs.

“It is therefore important that the sacrifice made by Patsy Duffy and all those who died in pursuit of Irish self determination are remembered with pride.”

