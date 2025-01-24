Paul Weller and Noel Gallagher record Derry songwriter Eamon Friel’s poignant ‘El Dorado’

Paul Weller with Derry's Ciaran Carlin and Mark Holden during the recording of Eamon Friel's 'El Dorado'.

Pop culture icon Paul Weller has paid homage to the late Eamon Friel by recording one of the Derry songwriter’s most beautiful songs.

Weller recently finished work on his version of ‘El Dorado’, a plaintive song originally written for Joe Mahon’s 1986 film ‘The Best Man’ starring Seamus Ball.

Last year Weller was sent the song by Mark Holden, an artists’ manager from Derry who knows the ‘Jam and Style Council legend through the music scene and his management of Derry punk outfit TOUTS.

"Mark came across the video clip of ‘El Dorado’ with footage from ‘The Best Man’ and sent that to him saying, 'I think that would be a great song for you’.

“Paul listened to it and said, 'you're right, I'm going to do it.' The next thing here we are,” says Eamon’s son Colum.

Eamon’s family are immensely proud that one of the finest songwriters of his generation is now getting deserved wider recognition almost six years after his untimely death.

Mr. Weller enlisted his friend and collaborator Noel Gallagher, of Oasis and High Flying Birds fame, to play guitar on the record.

And Derry’s own Ciaran Carlin adds the feadóg stáin,the haunting low whistle that is the acclaimed trad player’s signature instrument.

The late Eamon Friel.

“Paul Weller rang me on Monday and asked 'have you heard it yet?'” Colum tells us. “I told him I hadn't been sent it. He said, ‘right, I'm going to send it to you'.

"He asked what I thought. I told him it was brilliant. I love it.

“It's not likely to be released until July or August. He told me he hoped he has done it justice.”

The late Eamon Friel with his son Colum.

Colum reveals that Weller is currently working on a new album featuring interpretations of other artists’ work and ‘El Dorado’ is slated to feature on it.

While originally recorded for ‘The Best Man’ Mr. Friel re-recorded it for his ‘Word of Spring’ album in 2000.

“My da deserves it. He deserves the recognition. It's unfortunate he's not here to enjoy it.

“He focused a lot on his broadcasting but his albums were the most important things to him. He always said that. He recorded nine of them.

“It's uncanny. The unorthodox nature of how it happened. It's just so random!” says Colum.