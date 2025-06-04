Paul Weller in Derry to meet Eamon Friel’s family and see new canvas unveiled at Link 47

By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Jun 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2025, 10:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Paul Weller called into Link 47 in Derry’s Waterside on Tuesday for the unveiling of a new canvas tribute to Eamon Friel.

The acclaimed musician joined Eamon’s wife Caitlín and her son Colum to celebrate the memory of the late singer-songwriter.

Mr. Weller, one of the most celebrated artists of the modern era, has made Eamon’s song ‘El Dorado’ the title track of his new album of reinterpretations and covers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Releasing a photo of the encounter Link 47 said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the Modfather himself, Paul Weller, to Link 47 tonight!

Paul Weller called into Link 47 in Derry’s Waterside on Tuesday for the unveiling of a new canvas tribute to Eamon Friel. On right is Eamon's son Colum.Paul Weller called into Link 47 in Derry’s Waterside on Tuesday for the unveiling of a new canvas tribute to Eamon Friel. On right is Eamon's son Colum.
Paul Weller called into Link 47 in Derry’s Waterside on Tuesday for the unveiling of a new canvas tribute to Eamon Friel. On right is Eamon's son Colum.

"He called in for dinner and to see the newest addition to our Wall of Fame - a canvas tribute to the late Eamon Friel, the beloved Derry songwriter whose track El Dorado Weller has recently re-recorded.

"Joined by Eamon’s son Colum and his mum Caitlín, it was a surreal moment that added a special chapter to Link 47’s story.”

Weller’s new album ‘Find El Dorado’ is out July 25.

Related topics:Paul WellerDerry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice