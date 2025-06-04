Paul Weller in Derry to meet Eamon Friel’s family and see new canvas unveiled at Link 47

Paul Weller called into Link 47 in Derry’s Waterside on Tuesday for the unveiling of a new canvas tribute to Eamon Friel.

The acclaimed musician joined Eamon’s wife Caitlín and her son Colum to celebrate the memory of the late singer-songwriter.

Mr. Weller, one of the most celebrated artists of the modern era, has made Eamon’s song ‘El Dorado’ the title track of his new album of reinterpretations and covers.

Releasing a photo of the encounter Link 47 said: “It was an absolute pleasure to welcome the Modfather himself, Paul Weller, to Link 47 tonight!

"He called in for dinner and to see the newest addition to our Wall of Fame - a canvas tribute to the late Eamon Friel, the beloved Derry songwriter whose track El Dorado Weller has recently re-recorded.

"Joined by Eamon’s son Colum and his mum Caitlín, it was a surreal moment that added a special chapter to Link 47’s story.”

Weller’s new album ‘Find El Dorado’ is out July 25.