Paul Weller’s new album ‘Find El Dorado’ named in homage to Derry singer-songwriter Eamon Friel

Paul Weller’s latest album has been named in homage to the late Derry singer-songwriter Eamon Friel.

The ‘Jam and Style Council legend announced on Wednesday that his new suite of covers will be called ‘Find El Dorado’.

The record takes its title from a lyric from ‘El Dorado’, a song Eamon originally recorded for Joe Mahon’s 1986 film ‘The Best Man’ starring Seamus Ball, and which later appeared on his ‘Word of Spring’ album in 2000.

Back in January the ‘Journal’ reported how Weller had recorded the song with Noel Gallagher, of Oasis and High Flying Birds fame, playing guitar and Derry’s own Ciaran Carlin adding feadóg stáin (low whistle) on the track.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed Eamon’s ‘El Dorado’ will be the title track of the new album produced by Weller’s friend and long-time collaborator, Ocean Colour Scene guitarist Stephen Cradock.

“A deeply personal record that sees Paul revisit songs that have long lived in the back of his mind, reimagined with fresh meaning and a sense of reverence. Less a covers album and more a map of his emotional and musical DNA.

“Produced by long term friend and bandmate Steve Cradock, 'Find El Dorado' also has guest appearances from Declan O’Rourke, Noel Gallagher (playing acoustic guitar on El Dorado), Amelia Coburn, Seckou Keita, Robert Plant and more, and features sublime orchestration from Hannah Peel on several tracks,” it was announced.

Said Paul: “These are songs I’ve carried with me for years….They've taken on new shapes over time and now felt like the moment to share them.”

Paul Weller (left) has recorded Eamon Friel's 'El Dorado' and made it the title track of his latest album.

The track listing runs: Handouts in the Rain (Richie Havens); Small Town Talk (Bobby Charles); El Dorado (Eamon Friel); White Line Fever (The Flying Burrito Brothers); One Last Cold Kiss (Christy Moore); When you are a King (White Plains); Pinball (Brian Protheroe); Where there’s Smoke, There’s Fire (Willie Griffin); I Started a Joke (Bee Gees); Never the Same (Lal and Mike Waterson); Lawdy Rolla (The Guerrillas); Nobody’s Fool (The Kinks); Journey (Duncan Browne); Daltry Street (Jake Fletcher/PP Arnold) and Clive’s Song (Hamish Imlach).

Last year Weller was sent a version of ‘El Dorado’ by Mark Holden, an artists’ manager from Derry who knows him through the music scene.

He loved the song and agreed to record it.

‘Find El Dorado’ is out on July 25.