The Peace Bridge in Derry will close next week to allow for further inspection works by the Department for Infrastructure.

The span linking the Waterside and cityside will be closed during working hours for four days.

A DfI spokesperson said: “The Peace Bridge will be closed from Tuesday, August 26 to Friday, August 29, 2025 between the hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm daily to allow for bridge inspection work. A diversion route will be signed. The Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.”