Peace comes as the fruit of sowing justice and courageous forgiveness - Derry's Archbishop Eamon Martin

Archbishop Eamon Martin has spoken of his hopes and prayers for peace in the Middle East and for the harmony and peace in Ireland at a time when ‘the world seems to prefer putting up walls to building bridges and peace’.

Speaking on the eve of a ceasefire which has seen Palestinian prisoners and detainees released and the process of returning the remaining Israeli hostages commence on Monday, Archbishop Martin spoke of the need for everyone to rededicate themselves to peace and to examine their own hearts.

The Derry Primate of All Ireland was speaking as he celebrated Mass on Sunday to mark the 400th anniversary of the birth of Saint Oliver Plunkett, and fifty years since the canonisation of the martyred saint, in 1975, by Pope Paul VI.

During his homily, Archbishop Martin said: “In October 1965, Pope Paul VI became the first ever pope to travel to America; his aim was to make a strong appeal at the United Nations, in New York, for world peace and reconciliation. The Pope’s words have gone down in history: ‘Never again war, never again war! It is peace, peace, that has to guide the destiny of the nations’.

Archbishop Eamon Martin welcomes a group from Oldcastle, Co Meath, for Mass in Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh, to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Saint Oliver's birth, and fifty years since his canonisation. Also pictured is the seven-foot high bronze statue of Saint Oliver, unveiled in 2019, depicting him at his moment of martyrdom. (Catholic Communications Office archive)

“So, on this day, fifty years ago, when he canonised Saint Oliver Plunkett, Pope Paul VI offered Oliver to the world as a model of peace and reconciliation.”

Speaking about the persecution and martyrdom of the 17th Century saint, and his consistent work towards peace and reconciliation no matter the personal cost, Archbishop Martin added: “We need Saint Oliver Plunkett more than ever to inspire us in these troubled times of war and violence; when opinions are becoming more and more polarised; and the world seems to prefer putting up walls and barriers to building bridges of trust and peace.

“For Christians, peace-making and reconciliation begins in the heart, in recognising our own prejudices and faults, accepting our personal need for conversion before insisting that others should change their ways. Or, as Pope Leo put it in a social media post just yesterday, ‘Peace is unarmed and disarming. It is not deterrence, but fraternity; it is not an ultimatum, but dialogue. Peace will not come as the result of victories over the enemy, but as the fruit of sowing justice and courageous forgiveness'.

“I am praying these days through the intercession of Saint Oliver for the success of the fragile peace agreement in the Middle East: that the hostages can be released back to their families, the people of Gaza can return to their towns and villages to begin the long process of rebuilding their homes and livelihoods; that a flood of humanitarian aid and international effort can allowed to pour into the shell of Gaza to renew hope and dispel despair. Father Romanelli, at the Holy Family Catholic Parish in Gaza, has asked the world to pray in thanksgiving and hope this weekend for a lasting peace.

Palestinian children celebrate at a camp for displaced people in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on October 9, 2025, following news of a new Gaza ceasefire deal. (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Today, I am also asking Saint Oliver Plunkett to bring increased harmony and peace to Ireland. We still have much to do to address the painful legacy of our conflict. The ‘unfinished work of peace’ is to build meaningful reconciliation in our communities, and that is a long and difficult journey. But in Saint Oliver‘s name, we cannot allow ourselves to be ‘robbed of hope’.”