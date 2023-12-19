3 . Ciaran Duffy, Director, McCambridge Duffy and Annamarie Barr, Board member of Stage Beyond. SB3 (2.jpg

Christmas has come early for Stage Beyond Theatre Company who have received £1,000 sponsorship from local company McCambridge Duffy. The donation will help fund 'Finding Your Voice' workshops and a dance project for members in the new year. Included are Ciaran Duffy, Director, McCambridge Duffy and Annamarie Barr, Board member of Stage Beyond. Photo: Stage Beyond