Picture Parade: Making a difference in the North West
Here’s a picture parade of the some of the great people making a difference and great events taking place around the north west.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Dec 2023, 12:57 GMT
Pictures: Various.
Foyle Hospice would like to thank the kind men from Glen Bar Golf Society who donated a brilliant total of £1,500 through various fundraising events. Pictured are: Terry Cassidy, Liz McGrotty (Foyle Hospice) Scott Kennedy and Barton Curry. Photo: Foyle Hospice
The Foyle Hospice have said 'thank you' to the lovely friends and family of Jacqui Campbell who raised an amazing €2011.35 and £476.49, proceeds of a Coffee Morning held in Jacqui’s memory at Quigley’s Point Community Centre. Jacqui’s Girls and the Campbell family are pictured here presenting a cheque to Foyle Hospice staff. Photo: Foyle Hospice
Christmas has come early for Stage Beyond Theatre Company who have received £1,000 sponsorship from local company McCambridge Duffy. The donation will help fund 'Finding Your Voice' workshops and a dance project for members in the new year. Included are Ciaran Duffy, Director, McCambridge Duffy and Annamarie Barr, Board member of Stage Beyond. Photo: Stage Beyond
Members of the Melvin Running Club, Strabane who took part in the Dublin Marathon in aid of Foyle Hospice. The team known as ‘The Magnificent Seven’ are pictured here with Noel McMonagle, Foyle Hospice and Team Members, Declan Duffy (Team Lead), Eamon Coyle, Adrian Moore, Donal Cairns , Jessica Roberts and Ed Harte. Missing from the photo is Team Member, Michael Kearney. Photo: Foyle Hospice