At the anniversary party were L/R:- Rose Forbes, Maura Bradley, Jim Kelly, Ethna Curran and Maureen Curran. 160103S2:2003 Party Pics

Pictures of Derry people celebrating big milestones from the Journal archive

People were partying hard in Derry in 2003 celebrating retirements, birthdays and anniversaries.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
3 minutes ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 1:13pm

Kevin Gallagher celebrated his 40th birthday in the Post Office Club, in the presence of the FAI Cup and entertained by Irish Dancers. Ann and Eddie McDonagh celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in the Crescent Bar. Other patrons of the Crescent Bar reportedly wouldn’t let photographer Hugh Gallagher leave without taking their picture first!

See more party pics here.

1. Ann McDonagh pictured with old friend Kitsy McCourt at the Crescent Bar. 160103S15:2003 Party Pics

Photo: Hugh Gallagher / Derry Journal

2. Pat and Patrick McCourt pictured with Ann and Eddie McDonagh at their 25th wedding anniversary party in the Crescent Bar. 160103S8:2003 Party Pics

Photo: Hugh Gallagher / Derry Journal

3. Celebrating with Ann and Eddie McDonagh in the Crescent Bar were L/R:- Patricia Gallagher, Mura Gallagher, Kitst McCourt and Julie Nicell. 160103S5:2003 Party Pics

Photo: Hugh Gallagher / Derry Journal

4. Cheers! - pictured celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary at a party in the Crescent Bar are Ann and Eddie McDonagh from Kylemore Park. 160103S9 :2003 Party Pics

Photo: Hugh Gallagher / Derry Journal

