Planning permission sought for 38 housing units in Muff

Plans have been lodged with Donegal County Council for 38 new housing units in Muff.

The plans, submitted by Laurence McColgan, are seeking planning permission for the construction of nine semi-detached houses, eight apartments and four duplex blocks, with 38 units in total, together with associated site works and connection to all public services.

The proposed location of the development is at Kilderry Lane, Muff.

The application is expected to be decided upon by April 1, 2025.

You can view the full application details at https://www.eplanning.ie/DonegalCC/AppFileRefDetails/2560140/0