Political parties who backed puberty blockers ban not invited to Derry's Foyle Pride festival 2025

Political parties who backed a puberty blockers ban in Northern Ireland will not be invited to Derry's Foyle Pride festival 2025, organisers have said.

In a statement published on social media, Foyle Pride said that this will mean that, in relation to those parties who backed the ban, there will be no party banners and no political advertisements in its programme.

Back in December, Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said that Executive agreement has been reached on the progression of legislative proposals for Northern Ireland “in respect of the making of an indefinite UK-wide order to prevent new patients aged under 18 from beginning to take puberty blockers for the purposes of gender incongruence and/or gender dysphoria, under the care of private prescribers”.

Mr Nesbitt said that following recommendations from the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM), it was intended “that we will replace the UK’s existing temporary restrictions with an indefinite ban, subject to review in 2027”.

The 2024 Foyle Pride Parade on Craigavon Bridge. Photo: George Sweeney

“NHS clinical trials will be undertaken to determine the safety and effectiveness of the ‘puberty blocker’ drugs. Children and young people in Northern Ireland will have equitable access to these clinical trials. The analysis of the findings from these clinical trials will inform the long-term policy position and inform future decisions,” he said.

Mr Nesbitt added: “I am committed to improving wider gender identity service provision for children, young people and adults in NI. This will require investment in gender identity services through a business case which is currently being considered.”

In a statement posted on its social media, Foyle Pride organisers said the Derry festival “has always been a protest—a fight for our rights, our dignity and our lives”.

"Foyle Pride is not just a celebration; it is a statement of resistance. With that in mind, we are making our stance clear: political parties involved in the NI Executive’s decision to ban puberty blockers will not be invited to participate in Foyle Pride Festival 2025.

“This means: No party banners in the parade. No political party advertisements in our programme. No official messages from the mayor or mayoral attendance at any events. No platform for those who continuously fail to stand up for trans people.

“This decision also extends to parties that remained silent when trans lives were under attack. Allyship is more than just rainbow flags and Pride Month social media posts - it means showing up when it matters.

“We will no longer tolerate empty words, virtue signalling, or hollow support from those who refuse to protect LGBTQIA+ rights in practice. Foyle Pride is and always will be, a community-led, grassroots movement that stands with all queer people, especially our trans siblings who have been abandoned by those in power.”

“We march for real change, real solidarity and real support. Pride belongs to the people—not politicians who betray us. Stand with us. Speak out. Fight back.”

Reacting, Foyle DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “This is an incredibly honest statement from Foyle Pride which backs up what we have been saying for years. The Pride Parade is a protest and therefore the involvement of the police, the BBC or other public sector bodies is clearly incompatible. Public sector organisations should not be involved in political campaigns.”

Mr Middleton said his party “rightly opposed puberty blockers” claiming they are “destructive to children”.

“These treatments are not, and could never have been described as normal healthcare,” he claimed, adding: “There should be a focus on what help can be provided to young people who have taken these drugs and who bear the scars from them. That should be the focus of our health service rather than the approach which appeared to be prevalent in some quarters previously.”