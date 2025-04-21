Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Archbishop Eamon Martin has paid tribute to the ‘powerful’ message of grace and dignity Pope Francis gave to the world following the death of the Pontiff on Easter Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As tributes poured in from across Ireland, Primate of All Ireland and Derry native Archbishop Martin spoke of how there was deep sadness across the country at the Pope’s passing.

He said: “On hearing today the announcement that Pope Francis has died, my heart is filled with both deep sadness and immense gratitude, as we say farewell to a faithful shepherd who has walked closely with his people and carried their joys and sorrows in his heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pope Francis' papacy has been a profound gift to the Church and World. On behalf of the Irish Bishops’ Conference, and the Catholic faithful on the island of Ireland, I extend sympathy to Pope Francis’ family members, to those who have worked most closely with him, and to all those around the globe who loved him and will mourn his loss.

Pope Francis waves to the faithfull as he arrives to lead the Holy Mass at Phoenix Park in Dublin on August 26, 2018, during his visit to Ireland to attend the 2018 World Meeting of Families. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"There was something different about this pope who came to us twelve years ago from ‘the ends of the world’. On that very first night when he stood on the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica, our hearts were moved as he greeted the people with a simple ‘Buonasera’ and asked us to pray to the Lord to bless him. Now we pray to that same Lord to show him mercy and welcome him to his eternal reward. Pope Francis often expressed his personal unworthiness, insisting 'I am a sinner'. He would want us to pray now for his soul as he appears before God whom he himself presented to the world as a loving and merciful God, who understands all our weaknesses and frailties, yet loves each of us deeply.

"The Catholic people of the world will mourn the loss of the late 'holy father', while thanking God for his tireless service as priest and bishop, and his courageous witness as servant leader of the Catholic Church.

"Pope Francis embodied a Church that listens, accompanies, and embraces all. His vision was not one of rigid structures or distant authority, but of a Church committed to encounter and deep solidarity with humanity. Grounded and shaped by the Latin American Theology of the People (Teología del Pueblo), Pope Francis recognised the wisdom of ordinary believers, affirmed the beauty of popular devotion, and upheld the dignity of those on the margins of both the Church and society.

"From the very first days of Pope Francis' pontificate in 2013, he had a special place in his heart for the poor, those often forgotten on the peripheries, and those who are suffering most - both globally and locally. He showed us by word - and action - that solidarity with the poor and vulnerable means looking into their faces, touching their flesh, sensing their closeness and trying to help them. Such solidarity never tolerates any assault on human life or on the human dignity of any person.

Archbishop Eamon Martin.

“Pope Francis’ bold gestures of compassion spoke to millions across the globe - from his sincere empathy for migrants and outreach to prisoners, to his humble avoidance of many of the traditional privileges and accoutrements of the papacy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope Francis was not just a leader of Catholics, or even of Christians; rather, he was a global leader who spoke with much needed balance and authority on behalf of countless people of goodwill around the world. He went the extra mile in reaching out to those of other Christian denominations and world faiths. He built friendships across religious divides because he firmly believed that we are all brothers and sisters.

"He abhorred war as a 'defeat for humanity' and he continuously advocated for peace building, reconciliation and cooperation between peoples, faiths and nations in our very troubled world.

"In choosing the name Francis, he set himself the demanding task of following in the footsteps of the great saint of Assisi - modelling a preferential option for the poor, building peace and friendship everywhere, and highlighting the urgent need for the care and protection of God's creation. He alerted the entire world to the 'cry of the Earth' and the 'cry of the poor', emphasising that all creatures are connected by the love of the Creator; he constantly highlighted the imperative facing humanity of caring for our common home and protecting the gifts of creation for future generations.

DUBLIN, IRELAND - AUGUST 26: An aerial view of the crowd at Phoenix Park as Pope Francis attends the closing Mass at the World Meeting of Families, as part of his visit to Ireland, on August 26, 2018 in Dublin, Ireland. A congregation of approximately 500,000 people have gathered in Phoenix Park for the Closing Mass of the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland, centred on the Papal Cross in Phoenix Park, which was the site of the historic 1979 Papal Mass. Pope Francis is the 266th Catholic Pope and current sovereign of the Vatican. His visit, the first by a Pope since John Paul II's in 1979, is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of Catholics to a series of events in Dublin and Knock. During his visit he will have private meetings with victims of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. (Photo by Liam McBurney-Pool/Getty Images)

"Here in Ireland we will always remember that Pope Francis made time to visit us when the World Meeting of Families was held in Dublin in 2018. He brought us a message of encouragement and consolation, stressing the fundamental importance of family and marriage for society and for the Church. But even in that hectic, short visit he emphasised the importance of ‘encounter’- meeting with the homeless and hungry at the Capuchin Day Centre, conversing with couples preparing for marriage, and travelling to Knock to pray with, and for, the people of Ireland. Most importantly, however, he wanted to take time to listen and respond to the heartfelt, painful stories of survivors of abuse.

“On behalf of the people, religious sisters and brothers, priests and bishops of Ireland I wish to express sadness and our feelings of affection and loss upon hearing of the death of the Holy Father,” Archbishop Martin added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent days, and since he was admitted to hospital in February, he has been showing immense courage and serenity in the face of frailty and suffering.

“In this, he has been giving such powerful witness to the dignity of human life and to resilience in the face of suffering which has meant so much, especially to those who are struggling with illness, disability or any other difficulty at this time.

“Pope Francis often said that the face of God is Mercy. In the coming days, we will remember him with thanksgiving and pray that God will have mercy on his soul and reward him for all the good work he has done.”

Pope Francis attended the final two days of the 9th World Meeting of Families in Ireland, which took place in August 2018, on the theme 'Gospel of the Family: Joy for the World'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While in Ireland, Pope Francis led the Angelus prayer at the National Marian Shrine in Knock, Co Mayo, and was chief celebrant at Holy Mass in Phoenix Park, Dublin, with a congregation of over 100,000 pilgrims from throughout the dioceses of Ireland and visitors from around the world.

He also met with various groups, including survivors of abuse, civic leaders, the homeless, engaged couples, clergy and religious and, in the evening, he attended the Festival of Families in Croke Park stadium.