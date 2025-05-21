Popular Derry Chat-Tea Train heading for the seaside with seats now available

The Western Trust’s popular Chat-Tea Train is back with a distinctly summery feel as its ‘destination seaside’ on June 10.

The next Chat-Tea Train will be departing from the North West Transport Hub in Derry bound for Portrush on Tuesday, June 10 and this event incorporates Loneliness Awareness Week, which runs from June 9 to 15.

Shona McEleney, GP Social Work Assistant said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people on board our Chat Tea Train next month to the beautiful seaside town of Portrush. This event is open to people aged 60+ who have their travel pass card. Just by taking a small step can make us feel more connected in our community, so why not hop on board and enjoy the experience of The Seaside Chat Tea Train.

“Please ensure to bring your travel ticket on the day and hopefully the sun will continue to shine so please pack your sunscreen, hat and beach towel!

“We are asking people to arrive at the Train Station before 10am to give them time to get their ticket, enjoy the entertainment and have a chat with other passengers before we board our train to Portrush at 10.38am.

“Please be advised there is a short walk to cross over at Coleraine station for the connecting train to Portrush. This may not be suitable for anyone who has difficulty with mobility, however, a carer can attend if requires support as staff are unable to provide one-to-one support on the day due to the high number of people attending this event."

Shona added: “Passengers will have the option of free time to grab a cup of tea/coffee, bite to eat or shop at their leisure in Portrush.

“Passengers are asked to be back in the Train Station for 2.00pm to give plenty of time before we hop on board to make the return journey to arrive back in Derry/Londonderry for 15.22pm.”

“This Chat Tea Train initiative will once again benefit people in our local community who are experiencing loneliness or isolation, provide an opportunity for people to build relationships and connection in our community and reminisce about their time travelling by train to the seaside and bring joy and friendship for everyone who attends."

People are being asked to confirm their interest in attending this event with their GP Practice Social Work Team by June 6.

“It is possible to get free parking at the train station, as long as you retain your parking ticket. Please be aware parking is limited and if possible, use alternative modes of transport or car share.

“We are looking forward to welcoming everyone on our Seaside Chat Tea Train and to an enjoyable trip by train to the seaside.

"Hopefully this will bring back many happy childhood memories of family day trips to the beach and of course a walk along the promenade with a bag of chips or an ice cream would make the day just perfect!,” Shona said.