Progress on baby loss certificate scheme for bereaved parents in Norther Ireland ‘welcome’ - Derry MLA

Progress on delivering a long-awaited scheme to officially recognise pregnancy loss before 24 weeks has been welcomed as it was confirmed a new Bill is expected to be introduced within weeks.

Finance Minister John O’Dowd, responding to an Assembly question from Derry SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, said that the Baby Loss Certificate Scheme could be operational here by the end of this year.

Welcoming this progress, Mr Durkan: “In my years campaigning for improvements in early baby loss, I’ve met with hundreds of parents who felt their loss or the topic of miscarriage remained taboo, hushed.

"While their experiences and views differed, all of those I’ve spoken to recognised the value in a certification scheme.

“Losing a child is a pain that no parent should ever have to endure and it’s important to note that grief is not determined by the length of pregnancy and nor should the official recognition.”

"For so many, the first glimpse of those blue lines symbolises the beginnings of a life, a child for whom they see a future and tell their loved ones about. Yet one in four families will lose a baby that isn’t recognised outside the confines of the hospital walls.

He added: “Baby Loss Certificates were introduced in England and Scotland in February 2024, it’s time families in the North receive the same recognition and support. No family should feel their loss is invisible.”

Responding to Mr Durkan, Mr O’Dowd said: “I want all parents and families who have suffered the devastating loss of a baby to feel that their grief is recognised.

“Primary legislation has been drafted which will be the start of the process to establish a scheme here. I hope to introduce the Deaths, Still-Births and Baby Loss Bill into the Assembly in the next few weeks. The introduction of the Bill is the first step in establishing the scheme here.

“Work will follow – involving officials from the Department of Health – to consult with stakeholders on the detail of the scheme, to draft the required secondary legislation and to operationalise these processes.”

The Minister said that if all goes smoothly he anticipates “that the scheme may be operational by the end of the year”.