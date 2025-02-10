Proprietors of Stitch + Weave apply for permission to extend premises at Ebrington

The proprietors of Stitch + Weave have applied for planning permission to extend their premises at Ebrington.

The popular three-storey bar and restaurant at Building 40 on the northwest corner of the former parade ground in the Waterside opened to the public last March.

Now the Toomebridge-based Philip McElhone Construction have applied for planning permission for a rear extension to the existing bar and restaurant at the former barracks canteen historically known as ‘Fisher’.

A design and access statement submitted on behalf of the applicant, states: “The proposal is for an enlargement of the existing rear extension to provide seating for 40 no. additional customers.

"The additional space is required to allow the bar/restaurant business to continue to be economically viable due to recent increases in food and energy prices. The existing kitchen and staff can accommodate the proposed customer increase.”

The ‘Fisher’ building dates back to 1848 when maps refer to it as a canteen.