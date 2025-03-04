Public Health Agency offer support for anyone affected by self-harm

Last Saturday during Self-Harm Awareness Day, the Public Health Agency (PHA) encouraged anyone who is affected by self-harm, including families and carers, to reach out for help and support.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PHA said that raising awareness and encouraging people to start the conversation can help remove the stigma associated with self-harm and educate people on how to spot the signs, and importantly what next steps to take.

Self-harm is when someone hurts themselves intentionally as a way of coping with difficult feelings, painful memories, or overwhelming experiences. Most people who self-harm do not intend to seriously harm themselves and do not want to die. However, it can become a serious problem and it should always be taken seriously. People who self-harm and their families are strongly encouraged to seek help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathy Owens, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement Manager, at the PHA, said: “There are various forms of self-harm. Sometimes it can be difficult to spot the signs and notice when someone is self-harming, as people who self-harm may try their best to hide it and keep it a secret from those around them.

Self-Harm Awareness Day.

“If you think a friend or family member is self-harming, signs to look out for include unexplained cuts, bruises or burns on their body, keeping themselves fully covered even in hot weather, signs they have been pulling out their hair, changes in eating habits and any unusual changes to weight. You may also notice other signs that they are struggling with their mental health such as low mood or misusing alcohol or drugs.”

A list of things people can do to distract from the urge to self-harm was provided by the PHA. They include: spending time with people you care about or pets, exercising, spending time outdoors.

Kathy continued: “There are a number of services available to help and support people who self-harm, and their family and friends. Speak to your GP or other healthcare professional who can assess your situation and refer you to other services that can help.

“You are not alone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you, or someone you know, is in distress, call Lifeline on 0808 808 8000. Calls are free from all landlines and most mobiles.

A list of local services and resources including leaflets on “Improving the lives of those who self-harm” and “Self-harm family guide” are available at www.mindingyourhead.info