‘Pumpkin Patch on the Square’ at Ebrington this weekend
Ebrington Square will be transformed into a festive Pumpkin Patch this weekend, with pumpkin decorating, harvest games, and live folk music.
The ‘Pumpkin Patch on the Square’ takes place on Saturday, October 11 from 12-2pm and on Sunday, October 12, also from 12-2pm.
You do not need a ticket to attend the pumpkin patch. See https://yourebrington.com/whats-on/for further information.
Meanwhile, the Monster Halloween Funfair at Ebrington has been confirmed for Friday, October 24 until Sunday, November 2 at Ebrington Square, from 2pm daily.