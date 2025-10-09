‘Pumpkin Patch on the Square’ at Ebrington this weekend

Ebrington Square will be transformed into a festive Pumpkin Patch this weekend, with pumpkin decorating, harvest games, and live folk music.

The ‘Pumpkin Patch on the Square’ takes place on Saturday, October 11 from 12-2pm and on Sunday, October 12, also from 12-2pm.

You do not need a ticket to attend the pumpkin patch. See https://yourebrington.com/whats-on/for further information.

Meanwhile, the Monster Halloween Funfair at Ebrington has been confirmed for Friday, October 24 until Sunday, November 2 at Ebrington Square, from 2pm daily.