'Quantity of ammunition' discovered after search operation in Derry
Detectives from the Police Service's Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have recovered a quantity of ammunition during a planned search operation in Ballymagroarty in Derry.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:26 BST
The search was part of an ongoing investigation by TIU into the activities of the New IRA. The ammunition seized will now be subject to further examination.
In a separate search in Ballymagroarty on Monday, as part of the investigation into New IRA activity, a 38-year-old man was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. He has since been released following questioning.