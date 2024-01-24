Repairs to Pennyburn dog kennels confirmed as Derry & Strabane officers praised for rehoming dedication

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It follows an updated report on the kennelling situation to elected representation at a Health and Community Committee meeting on Tuesday, January 23.

The report stated that the Council now operates the kennels after the charity Pet FBI prematurely terminated a three-year contract, stating that the kennels were unfit for purpose.

The Council’s Head of Health and Community Wellbeing, Seamus Donaghy, said that “minor” repair works had taken place at the kennels after Council took over responsibilities.

The COuncil said that around two dogs a week are coming into the dog pound. (File picture)

He said: “The main focus related to compliance with health and safety and animal welfare legislation, so we carried out repairs to damaged plaster, reinstallation of heating and putting oil in the system.

“We also painted and intend to carry out additional works and look at best practice going forward.

“It’s a 22-kennel facility, taking in about two dogs per week, so we’re considering staffing the facility on a permanent basis to clean and deal with rehoming stray dogs.

One of the dogs previously impounded at the Pennyburn Industrial Estate kennels. DER1405JM009

“We did reach out to Pet FBI, via phone and email, but unfortunately we haven’t been able to resolve their issues.”

SDLP Councillor Lilian Barr said the Council officers had done “fantastic work” over the Christmas period to manage Pennyburn kennels.

She also highlighted that the numbers of stray dogs has been decreasing year-on-year, due to “community engagement and raising awareness and promoting animal welfare and responsible ownership within the city and district”.

Colr. Barr added: “It’s testament to the partnership with many of the rehoming charities. My colleague, Shauna Cusack, visited Pennyburn Kennel and was very impressed with its conditions and how it’s being managed.”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said she had spoke up about the issues with the kennels last year, and asked officers what remedial work had been done so far.

“We have to be the dogs’ voice,” Alderman McMorris said. “Especially when the Council’s image within the kennels was ruined.”

In a pre-Christmas statement, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was “very grateful for Pet FBI’s support and for the excellent service they have provided over the last three years”.

A Council spoesperson added: "Although the number of stray dogs in the council area has reduced over recent years council continues to experience challenges in relation to some dog owners failing to remove foul and/or keep their dogs under control when in a public place.”

