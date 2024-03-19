Representatives react as Derry is set to receive 'lifesaving support' from City Centre Initiative

Purple Flag Co-Ordinator, Ceara Ferguson alongside PCSP Chair Sandra Duffy, Niall Doran Community Safety Warden and Jim Roddy City Centre Manager

The funding has proven instrumental in advancing the city's annual Purple Flag application, which is funded by Department for Communities (DfC), North West Development Office and in ensuring the reinstallation of a vital Defibrillator housing outside Visit Derry in Waterloo Place, which had fallen victim to criminal damage in February 2020.

DfC Minister Gordon Lyons said: "This funding will support City Centre Initiative’s attempt to secure Purple Flag status for the city for the 14th consecutive year.

"The Purple Flag status promotes the city as a safe space with a vibrant night-time economy and the partnership approach between government, the community sector and private businesses enables the creation of a desirable destination for residents and visitors.”

Ceara Ferguson, Purple Flag Co-Ordinator at City Centre Initiative, added: “We are thrilled to have received support from PCSP for this project.

“This funding not only allows us to bolster our safety infrastructure but also empowers our city centre workers with life-saving skills. It's a collaborative effort to build on the work that creates a city centre that is not only vibrant but also safe.”

City Centre Initiative are dedicated to enhancing the vibrancy and safety of our city, by taking proactive measures to secure the coveted Purple Flag accreditation.

The prestigious award is granted to cities that demonstrate excellence in managing their evening and night-time economy, emphasizing a safe and enjoyable experience for all.

Moreover, the project has a multifaceted approach, extending beyond the installation of life-saving equipment. In collaboration with Zenith Learning and Foyle Search and Rescue, City Centre Initiative has organised comprehensive and free First Aid and Defibrillator training sessions. A total of 82 individuals from various businesses spanning the day-time, evening, and night-time economy sectors participated in these sessions.

The training, carried out by experts from Zenith Learning and Foyle Search and Rescue, has equipped participants with essential skills and knowledge to respond effectively in emergency situations. This initiative not only enhances the safety of the city but also fosters a sense of community and responsibility among businesses and individuals.

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of City Centre Initiative further added: “The commitment of businesses ranging from day-time to evening and night-time economies underpins the collective dedication to creating a city centre that prioritises safety and well-being. As the Purple Flag application progresses, City Centre Initiative remains steadfast in its mission to elevate the city's reputation as a safe and enjoyable destination.”

Sandra Duffy, Chair of the Policing and Community Safety Partnership also said: “PCSP are delighted to have been able to support City Centre Initiative in delivering this essential service in our city centre which ensures that this life-saving equipment remains accessible to the public, offering a critical response in medical emergencies within the city centre.