Aircoach to introduce new Maghera stop on 705X Derry to Dublin service
Passengers will now be able to board coaches on the 705X route opposite the Maghera Park and Ride facility on the Glenshane Road for direct onward travel to Belfast International Airport, Dublin Airport, and Dublin’s O’Connell Street.
Passengers will also be able to disembark the 705X service at Maghera Park and Ride.
Kim Swan, Managing Director of Aircoach, said: “I am also delighted we can now offer the first Maghera stop for Aircoach on our popular 705X route.
"Passengers in the Mid Ulster area can now benefit from a direct route to the main airports and cities on this island, and onwards if they wish, through our extensive coach network.”
Ahead of its 25th anniversary later this month the company has also announced it will run an additional eight express services on the 705X route from Sunday, March 24.
The introduction of the additional Belfast to Dublin express services means passengers will be able to avail of 17 coach journeys each way, each day.
Ms. Swan said: “Aircoach is committed to ensuring connectivity for local people and visitors across this island by providing reliable, convenient, and cost-effective public transport options.
"The introduction of these additional services between Belfast and Dublin means we are enhancing that vital connectivity and choice for passengers and that Aircoach is now providing the widest array of vital services between these two key cities and their airports.”