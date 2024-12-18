Review of the Year 2024: February - New Executive and new bridge installed
Meanwhile Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald led the many tributes to long-standing Derry Councillor Tony Hassan, who had passed away.
Mr Hassan was described as a ‘much-loved and selfless’ activist by Mary Lou McDonald who has said his memory will live on in ‘Hassan’s Highway’, as the Skeoge link has been dubbed.
While the rates were struck after much debate in the Guildhall, infrastructure announcements came thick and fast in February, as it was confirmed that the Derry North Atlantic maritime museum at Ebrington would proceed, and would open in 2026, while it also emerged that the parklet in Waterloo Place was to be dismantled.
Economy Minister Conor Murphy announced funding to protect the City of Derry Airport to London Heathrow route, while Derry’s new £2 million foot and cycle bridge was finally lifted into place across the Penny Burn.
The health crisis was also making headlines this month with figures from the Department of Health showing the Western Trust was experiencing significant demand for occupational therapy assessments.
The Department of Health released the figures to SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan, who said long waits were ‘stripping people of dignity’.
In Donegal meanwhile the fight for 100 Redress in the defective blocks nightmare continued as the call went out to homeowners to attend a major meeting in An Grianan Hotel, Burt, to have their say on what 100% Redress looks like.
