Ronan Keating spotted in Derry and Donegal to the delight of fans

Singer Ronan Keating was spotted in both Derry and Donegal over the weekend, delighting fans and winning new ones.

The Boyzone frontman and solo star was understood to be in the area filming for a new BBC series focused on the Wild Atlantic Way.

On Saturday night, he took to the stage of the Abbey Hotel in Donegal Town to sing with music star Claudia Buckley, in what was a surprise appearance.

The ‘Life Is A Rollercoaster’ singer also visited Bundoran and showed off part of the stunning location on his Instagram page, which boasts over half a million followers.

Ronan Keating, pictured on a previous visit to Muff Liquor Company.

It is understood he then went on to Derry, where he did some more filming, before stopping off at locations in Muff,

This included the Muff Liquor Company’s home base, where he met and chatted with staff and locals.

Ronan is one of the company’s celebrity investors, alongside names like Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran and Jimmy Carr. Sunday night’s visit wasn’t his first to the area, as he also attended the Muff Liquor Company’s ‘brand home’ official opening last year.

Meanwhile, fans of Ronan and Boyzone are waiting patiently for something big to be revealed on September 30 as the band teased an announcement for this date.

The Boyzone Instagram feed posted a teaser which stated: ‘The Journey Continues...30.09.25’.

The teaser and subsequent reunion speculation comes after a documentary charting Boyzone’s story, including the devastating death of band member Stephen Gately, was a huge hit, with both critics and viewers.