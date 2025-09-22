Sadness as Derry Community Crisis Intervention Service closes

Extern has issued an online statement announcing the closure of Derry's crucial Community Crisis Intervention Service (CCIS), which ceased operations on Friday.

The CCIS announced they would be closing their services due to a lack of funding.

In their online statement they said: “It is with great sadness that we must share that our Community Crisis Intervention Service is now closed due to lack of funding.

“We are deeply saddened that we can no longer provide this support to our community.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported our service and to all who trusted us during their most difficult times.”

Over the past three and a half years, CCIS has delivered over 3,400 one-to-one crisis de-escalations and interventions to individuals experiencing mental health crises across the Derry City and Strabane District Council region.

The CCIS was a community-led initiative, which responded to individuals who were observed to be in distress and potentially vulnerable, and who may be at risk of suicidal behaviour.

It provided a non-clinical, community response to people experiencing social, emotional or situational crisis, via confidential one-to-one phone calls with trained staff.

Previously, Extern warned that the loss of CCIS represents a profound setback for the North West region, which has the highest rates of self-harm and suicide in the North, the group said. Without this vital service, increased pressure will inevitably fall on the acute healthcare and emergency services.

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.