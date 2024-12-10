Santa has installed an express post box to the North Pole in Derry Guildhall

For any kids who are late getting their Santa letters in, don't worry as Mr. Claus has installed an express post box to the North Pole for all the late letters.

Santa Claus has left special arrangements with the Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, for the letters to be delivered directly to his workshop.

He has promised to respond to all the wish lists sent to him before the deadline of Monday December 16.

Santa will visit the Council area on Christmas Eve night to deliver toys to all the children in the City and District on his nice list.

“I am delighted that we have been able to team up with Santa and his team of hard working Elves and Reindeers in the North Pole to make sure all the children in our Council area can get their letters to him ahead of Christmas Eve,” said Mayor Barr.

“This is an incredibly busy time for them as they prepare to deliver toys and presents to children all over the world. Santa has asked me to encourage children to get their wish list in as early as possible so that he can reply to everyone.

“If you can’t make it to Guildhall Square before December 16, Santa has kindly set up an e-mail option for youngsters to submit their letters online. He asked me to remind people to include their name and postal address on their letters so he can respond in person.”

If children can’t make it to Guildhall Square letters can be emailed to [email protected].

Full details of Council’s programming for Christmas is available at derrystrabane.com/Christmas.