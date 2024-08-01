Saoirse-Monica Jackson shares amusing anecdote about tourist snub at iconic 'Derry Girls’ mural
The Derry Girls star shared the anecdote when she spoke to the Journal recently while promoting her new Netflix series, ‘The Decameron’.
Saoirse-Monica outlined how, when the mural was first painted, the cast were flown back to Derry to ‘see the mural and do loads of press’.
"There were loads of American tourists outside the mural. We were with Channel 4 and their marketing team said to us: ‘My God, you should go over and speak to the tourists and let them know you’re here.
“So, we went over and said: ‘Do you want to get a photo?’ And they said: ‘No, we want the real thing.’ (the mural) They just didn’t register!”
We’re sure the tourists would be tripping over themselves now to get a picture and Saoirse-Monica’s star has continued to ascend since her ‘Derry Girls’ days.
She currently plays ‘Misia’ in ‘The Decameron,’ which is the eighth most watched show on Netflix worldwide and the fifth most watched show on Netflix in Ireland.
In recent weeks, she has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in America, where she told how Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee did such a fantastic job on the show that Derry people really took it to their hearts.
She added how the people of Derry would tell her if they didn’t like it as ‘they don’t hold back’.
