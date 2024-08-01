Saoirse-Monica Jackson shares amusing anecdote about tourist snub at iconic 'Derry Girls’ mural

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derry actor Saoirse-Monica Jackson has amusingly told how a group of American tourists didn’t recognise the stars of Derry Girls while they were doing publicity at their iconic mural in Derry.

The Derry Girls star shared the anecdote when she spoke to the Journal recently while promoting her new Netflix series, ‘The Decameron’.

Saoirse-Monica outlined how, when the mural was first painted, the cast were flown back to Derry to ‘see the mural and do loads of press’.

"There were loads of American tourists outside the mural. We were with Channel 4 and their marketing team said to us: ‘My God, you should go over and speak to the tourists and let them know you’re here.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 24: (L-R) Saoirse-Monica Jackson and her mother, Ruth, attend Netflix's "The Decameron" Clips & Conversation at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on July 24, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“So, we went over and said: ‘Do you want to get a photo?’ And they said: ‘No, we want the real thing.’ (the mural) They just didn’t register!”

We’re sure the tourists would be tripping over themselves now to get a picture and Saoirse-Monica’s star has continued to ascend since her ‘Derry Girls’ days.

She currently plays ‘Misia’ in ‘The Decameron,’ which is the eighth most watched show on Netflix worldwide and the fifth most watched show on Netflix in Ireland.

In recent weeks, she has appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in America, where she told how Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee did such a fantastic job on the show that Derry people really took it to their hearts.

She added how the people of Derry would tell her if they didn’t like it as ‘they don’t hold back’.

She also attended the premiere of The Decameron in New York, where she was joined by her mammy, Ruth.