‘Significant potential’ to continue to grow tourism numbers based on Derry’s ‘fantastic’ Halloween, says tourism minister Caoimhe Archibald
“Derry Halloween is one of those things that is in the calendar that is so positive. Every year we see increasing numbers of people coming here to the city to celebrate Halloween,” said the Minister for the Economy during a visit this week.
Dr. Archibald spoke of how Tourism Ireland have been successfully marketing Derry based on its Halloween celebrations.
"Tourism Ireland are actually marketing the island as a whole. I think we have significant potential to build on that in terms of our tourism economy with festivals like Halloween. I have no doubt that next week will be another one of those fantastic events here in Derry,” said the tourism minister.
Tourism Ireland has included Derry in its overseas marketing including its new ‘Home of Halloween’ campaign which launched last year in 12 overseas markets, celebrating Ireland’s Celtic heritage and modern festivals.