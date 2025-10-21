There is significant potential to continue to grow visitor numbers through Derry’s iconic Halloween festival, tourism minister Caoimhe Archibald has said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Derry Halloween is one of those things that is in the calendar that is so positive. Every year we see increasing numbers of people coming here to the city to celebrate Halloween,” said the Minister for the Economy during a visit this week.

Dr. Archibald spoke of how Tourism Ireland have been successfully marketing Derry based on its Halloween celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tourism Ireland are actually marketing the island as a whole. I think we have significant potential to build on that in terms of our tourism economy with festivals like Halloween. I have no doubt that next week will be another one of those fantastic events here in Derry,” said the tourism minister.

Derry is gearing up for some spellbinding spectacle, folklore, and family fun as the home of Halloween prepares to welcome tens of thousands of visitors from around the world for four nights of magic and mayhem.

Tourism Ireland has included Derry in its overseas marketing including its new ‘Home of Halloween’ campaign which launched last year in 12 overseas markets, celebrating Ireland’s Celtic heritage and modern festivals.