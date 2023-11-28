Inishowen singer/songwriter Patsy Cavanagh has released his new album, ‘Mainly Folk.’ just in time for the Christmas market.

Patsy has been a well-known figure on the Irish songwriting scene for many years, with a catalogue that goes back to 1980s.

As well as having his own albums, his songs have been recorded here in Ireland and in America, Australia, Britain and in several European countries.

With songs like ‘Home to Donegal’, ‘The Old Schoolyard,’ ‘I wish you well,’ ‘Can't hold the years back’ and many more, he has had songs covered every year since 1988.

Patsy Cavanagh has released a new album, titled 'Mainly Folk.'

‘Home to Donegal’ has been covered over 100 times to date and is now being performed by many of the up and coming folk groups as well.

“Its great to see the young folks singing the song now too,’ said Patsy.

"It has become something of an anthem for Donegal”.

Daniel O Donnell has included two of Patsy's song on his latest album ‘How lucky I Must Be’ and the title track on Daniel’s last album ‘I Wish You Well’ was also a Patsy Cavanagh song

Patsy Cavanagh’s new album, ‘Mainly Folk.’ is a collection of 14 of his songs which travel through Ireland from Famine times in 1840s to the present and include songs on emigration, farmers of yesteryear, fishing, winning the Lotto, NI troubles, after hours in the pub, dealing with Covid and more.

As the title suggests, the songs are all based on experiences of everyday life.

“I think a lot of people will identify with the stories being told in these songs, some sad, some humorous but themes that people relate to. I have always wanted to put these songs on one album as they were scattered over many years of writing.

“I haven't put this album on any of the streaming platforms yet as I enjoy the contact with those who buy my songs. Over the years I have made many friends like this. It is very much in keeping with the way that I write the song I think.”

Some people have already bought ‘Mainly Folk’ as a Christmas present and Patsy hopes there will be a good few more over the coming weeks.

The album will be available in selected shops around Inishowen or by telephoning: 00353 749381104 or email: [email protected]