Sinn Féin councillor John McGowan has announced that he will step down from Derry & Strabane Council in the coming days due to personal commitments.

A selection convention will be held in the city on Thursday night to select a replacement to represent the Ballyarnett electoral area.

John McGowan said: “After careful consideration, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step down from the local council due to personal commitments.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served the people of Galliagh and the wider Ballyarnett area over the last two years.

Sinn Féin Councillor John McGowan.

“I want to thank everyone who put their trust in myself and Sinn Féin in the local council elections, and our team on Derry City & Strabane Council for supporting me during my time as a local councillor.”

Mr McGowan spoke of the positive change that the city and region has seen and vowed to do all he can to help his party better the lives of local people.

“We live in an amazing city with huge potential, and as someone who has worked in local business for many years, I am passionate about creating jobs and strengthening the economy and I will do whatever I can to assist the Sinn Féin team in the city with that work,” he said.

