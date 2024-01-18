Sinn Féin representative John McGowan to stand down from Derry & Strabane Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
A selection convention will be held in the city on Thursday night to select a replacement to represent the Ballyarnett electoral area.
John McGowan said: “After careful consideration, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step down from the local council due to personal commitments.
“It has been an honour and a privilege to have served the people of Galliagh and the wider Ballyarnett area over the last two years.
“I want to thank everyone who put their trust in myself and Sinn Féin in the local council elections, and our team on Derry City & Strabane Council for supporting me during my time as a local councillor.”
Mr McGowan spoke of the positive change that the city and region has seen and vowed to do all he can to help his party better the lives of local people.
“We live in an amazing city with huge potential, and as someone who has worked in local business for many years, I am passionate about creating jobs and strengthening the economy and I will do whatever I can to assist the Sinn Féin team in the city with that work,” he said.
“This is an exciting time in politics across our island, and I want to wish whoever is selected to replace me on the local council all the very best and I look forward to working with them as we build towards a better, fairer and united Ireland for everyone."