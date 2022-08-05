Social media star Abood Al Jumaili at Derry Martin McGuinness Gaelic Games Blitz

Abood Al Jumaili left war-torn Baghdad for Ireland in 2008, when he was aged just nine. He fell in love with hurling as a teenager and his many hurling videos posted to social media led to him being appointed as Dublin GAA’s first ever Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador.

Confirming his involvement in this year’s event, a spokesperson for the Martin McGuinness Peace Foundation said: “We are delighted to announce that Abood Al Jumaili has agreed to present the medals at this year’s Gaelic Blitz competition on August 20.

“The competition will see over 1,200 young people competing at under 11.5 boys and girls Gaelic Football and under 9.5 Camogie and Hurling. The games will be played at a number of venues across the city with the finals being hosted in Celtic Park.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The late Martin McGuinness. (Photo Hugh Gallagher)