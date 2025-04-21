Sorrow across Ireland as Pope Francis passes away on Easter Monday
In a statement confirming the news, a spokesperson for the Vatican shared: “Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.”
Pope Francis had been recovering from double pneumonia after being hospitalised with a severe infection.
His death comes just a day after he made his final public appearance to deliver a blessing and to call for peace on Easter Sunday.
He appeared from St Peter’s Basilica, to the crowds below in St Peter’s Square. His message read by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, stated: “Love has triumphed over hatred, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood. Forgiveness has triumphed over revenge. Evil has not disappeared from history; it will remain until the end, but it no longer has the upper hand; it no longer has power over those who accept the grace of this day.”
The Pope appealed for “an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”.
The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) in Ireland summed up the deep sorrow felt by many across the country at the passing of the Pontiff, stating:
“His papacy, beginning in March 2013, was marked by a steadfast commitment to the marginalised, a trait that deeply resonates with the mission of SVP. He championed the causes of the poor, advocated for refugees, and called for urgent action on climate change, urging the world to care for ‘our common home’.
“As we reflect on his legacy, SVP Ireland is inspired to continue our work with renewed vigour, guided by his example of selfless service and deep empathy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and all who mourn his loss.
“May Pope Francis rest in eternal peace, and may his teachings continue to illuminate our path towards a more compassionate and just world.”
At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis stating: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.
"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."
The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.
Pope Francis’ clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 18.
After 38 days in hospital, the late Pope returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.
In 1957, in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung that had been affected by a severe respiratory infection.
