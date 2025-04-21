Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Francis has passed away at 7.35 am this Easter Monday.

In a statement confirming the news, a spokesperson for the Vatican shared: “Pope Francis died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta.”

Pope Francis had been recovering from double pneumonia after being hospitalised with a severe infection.

His death comes just a day after he made his final public appearance to deliver a blessing and to call for peace on Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis at the main balcony of St. Peter's basilica for the Urbi et Orbi message and blessing to the city and the world as part of Easter celebrations, at St Peter's square in the Vatican on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP) (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

He appeared from St Peter’s Basilica, to the crowds below in St Peter’s Square. His message read by Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, stated: “Love has triumphed over hatred, light over darkness, and truth over falsehood. Forgiveness has triumphed over revenge. Evil has not disappeared from history; it will remain until the end, but it no longer has the upper hand; it no longer has power over those who accept the grace of this day.”

The Pope appealed for “an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip”.

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) in Ireland summed up the deep sorrow felt by many across the country at the passing of the Pontiff, stating:

“His papacy, beginning in March 2013, was marked by a steadfast commitment to the marginalised, a trait that deeply resonates with the mission of SVP. He championed the causes of the poor, advocated for refugees, and called for urgent action on climate change, urging the world to care for ‘our common home’.

Pope Francis addresses the crowd from the window of the apostolic palace overlooking St Peter's Square, during his Regina Coeli prayer, on Easter Monday, at the Vatican two years ago in 2023. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP) (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO/AFP via Getty Images)

“As we reflect on his legacy, SVP Ireland is inspired to continue our work with renewed vigour, guided by his example of selfless service and deep empathy. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community and all who mourn his loss.

“May Pope Francis rest in eternal peace, and may his teachings continue to illuminate our path towards a more compassionate and just world.”

At 9:45 AM, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, announced the death of Pope Francis stating: "Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.

"His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

The Pope was admitted to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital on Friday, February 14, 2025, after suffering from a bout of bronchitis for several days.

Pope Francis’ clinical situation gradually worsened, and his doctors diagnosed bilateral pneumonia on Tuesday, February 18.

After 38 days in hospital, the late Pope returned to his Vatican residence at the Casa Santa Marta to continue his recovery.

In 1957, in his early 20s, Jorge Mario Bergoglio underwent surgery in his native Argentina to remove a portion of his lung that had been affected by a severe respiratory infection.

As he aged, Pope Francis frequently suffered bouts of respiratory illnesses, even cancelling a planned visit to the United Arab Emirates in November 2023 due to influenza and lung inflammation.

In April 2024, the late Pope Francis approved an updated edition of the liturgical book for papal funeral rites, which will guide the funeral Mass which has yet to be announced.

The second edition of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis introduces several new elements, including how the Pope’s mortal remains are to be handled after death.

The ascertainment of death takes place in the chapel, rather than in the room where he died, and his body is immediately placed inside the coffin.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, the late Pope Francis had requested that the funeral rites be simplified and focused on expressing the faith of the Church in the Risen Body of Christ.

“The renewed rite,” said Archbishop Ravelli, “seeks to emphasise even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world.”