Split Ends! - Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

We all know what split ends look like — dry, worn out and hanging on for dear life. You can cover them with oils or mask them for a while, but deep down, you know the truth: they must go if you want your hair to grow properly.

Funny enough, life works the same way.

Sometimes we hold on to things — old routines, bad habits, too much work, too many responsibilities — even when they do more harm than good. We keep saying, “It’ll be grand,” even though we know it’s not grand.

And just like with split ends, there comes a time when you need a clean cut.

If you’ve been feeling a bit stuck maybe it’s time to trim something.

I’ve seen it over and over again in the salon. Someone will come in with tired hair — no shape, no bounce, and no shine. They sit in the chair a bit unsure, but they always say the same thing: “Do what you think is best.” So we trim it up, freshen the colour, add a treatment, and by the time they leave, there’s a lift in them again. They feel more like themselves. A simple cut can do that. I love seeing the change that happens with a refresh of colour and a trim or restyle which instantly helps people feel good about themselves.

It’s never just about the hair. It can be about many things — a reset, a fresh start, letting go of what’s not working and getting back to what is.

Hair tells us a lot. When it’s dry and snapping, it usually needs more care. When it’s not growing, it needs more support. It doesn’t lie. And neither does how we feel when we look in the mirror.

If you’ve been feeling a bit stuck — in your look, your routine, your energy — maybe it’s time to trim something. Not in a dramatic way. Just a few small changes that help you feel fresher again. That could be something simple like finally booking the hair appointment you’ve been putting off. Or switching up your routine. Or taking ten minutes in the evening for yourself for your haircare routine.

Start small, but start somewhere. It doesn’t always have to be a huge transformation, it could be the overdue haircut appointment that could lead to feeling like the overdue date night, retail therapy or that nudge you needed to meet up with friends.

You don’t need to wait for a big reason to make a small change. It could be this week, this weekend, or even today. Because every strong head of hair started with a cut!

So here’s your nudge: trim the ends, reset your routine, and give yourself that fresh start — even if it’s just a few inches at a time.

You'll thank yourself for it.



Love Margaret.