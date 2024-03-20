St. Columb’s Well features in new Manchán Magan series ‘Ag Triall ar an Tobar’ with Mary Delargy as guide

Mary Delargy talks about St. Columba's Well in Thursday night's episode of 'Ag Triall ar an Tobar'.

Throughout the series presenter Manchán Magan will be travelling the country uncovering holy wells that have been sites of worship and prayer for centuries and are still visited today for those seeking comfort and peace.

In the latest episode, which will air on TG4 on Thursday, St. Columb’s Well just outside the Derry walls will be featured with Mary Delargy talking to Manchán about an historic spring that has stood in the Bogside throughout history.

Ordnance Survey Ireland claimed there were as many as 3,000 holy wells in Ireland - more than in any other country in the world.

A still from 'Ag Triall ar an Tobar'.

‘Ag Triall ar an Tobar’ fuses the exploration of Christianity and Pagan customs with historical record and local knowledge to take viewers on a journey through some of Ireland’s undiscovered sacred places.

Manchán speaks of some of the customs that visitors to the wells would enact, from tying ribbons to nearby trees to circling wells clockwise three times.

He also lists all the potential ailments that might find relief and treatment from the waters of various holy wells. These ailments can be a cure for a herd of cattle or a cure for dementia or bi-polar.

