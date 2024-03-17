St. Patrick’s successor Eamon Martin says Ireland’s saint is a patron of migrants

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Saint Patrick's Cathedral, Armagh

In a St Patrick's Day message to the people of Ireland the patron saint's successor in Armagh spoke of 'migration both inward and outward'.

"Nearly 64,000 people left Ireland in the year to April 2023 - around half of them were Irish citizens; but many Irish also returned home during that period bringing valuable new life skills.

"I spoke recently to one mother whose two eldest daughters - both of them recent graduates - have now followed many of their friends to Australia.

"She was clearly missing them a lot, but she tried to put a brave face on it, saying, 'They’re having a great time and a better quality of life; hopefully they’ll be back, and anyway, what is there here to keep them?'" said the Derry-born Primate of All Ireland.

He called for compassion towards migrants who have sought to make Ireland their home."Going and coming is a major feature of the modern world.

"Millions of people are on the move. Some are voluntary migrants, seeking exciting new challenges and opportunities; others, sadly, are forced to leave their homes and families, displaced by war or economic hardship.

"Still others are cruelly deceived, captured and exploited by human traffickers."Saint Patrick might well be considered a patron saint of migrants.

"He certainly understands the predicament of the trafficked unaccompanied minor; the exploited labourer; the escaping refugee; the immigrant, the emigrant; the expat; the student or missionary abroad! Saint Patrick wrote about enduring many hardships, hatred and insults in Ireland for being a foreigner (Confession, 37)."But having escaped his persecution, and finding himself back amongst family and friends, Patrick heard the voice of the Irish, calling him, 'Come back gentle youth and walk once more among us'.

"Returning to our shores, Patrick made Ireland his home and liked to call himself 'one of us'," he observed.

Archbishop Martin called for a welcoming attitude towards refugees.

"Today, as we think of Irish emigrants who sometimes struggled to gain acceptance in foreign lands, we also turn our hearts to the many newcomers who have arrived among us."

He reflected: "It is worth asking ourselves this Saint Patrick’s Day, ‘how can Ireland live up to its reputation as a land of welcomes, renowned not only as a place of great natural beauty, but also as a country of warm hearted and charitable citizens who are prepared to offer sanctuary to those who arrive in need?’

"Ireland - north and south - needs an honest and open conversation about migration, both outward and inward.

"How can we truly become an island of belonging and hope where our own young people, health workers and teachers want to stay, and where others want to come and live among us?

