Stendhal announces 50 more acts including Derry artists

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, the award-winning Stendhal Festival has revealed 50 more acts for its upcoming event.

Heading up the second wave of musical acts are DJ Mr. Scruff (joined onstage by MC Kwasi), John Francis Flynn, Derry rockers Tramp and songwriter David Kitt.

Festival Director Ross Parkhill said he is delighted with how the full line-up has shaped up this year.

“I’m really pleased with it overall,” he said, “We have some amazing acts top to bottom and while it's great to be able to say the likes of The Lightning Seeds, Kate Nash, Mr. Scruff and Ed Byrne, all great names to have on any bill, are playing this year, it gives me a bit more pleasure to be able to say that the likes of Sprints and Joshua Burnside are at the top of the bill too. Acts that have been on our bill before at lower levels, that have grown into powerful draws and can now rightfully command higher billings and bigger stages. Josh sells out the Ulster Hall, while Sprints, who played our Henry McCullough Stage in 2023, absolutely exploded in popularity in 2024 after they released their first album.”

Derry and Donegal band TRAMP are set for Stendhal 2025.

Ross added: “As always we have an eclectic mix of genres, loads of absolutely brilliant up and coming acts from the UK and Ireland and of course the very best indigenous acts Northern Ireland has to offer, so we are positive that the music helping us celebrate our 15th year will allow us to do so in some fine style.”

Organisers said that festival goers can also look forward to performances from the emerging talent of Tommy Wa, a return to the stage from 80’s Belfast pioneers The Adventures, the Crosby, Stills Nash and Young inspired California Irish, fronted by The Answer frontman Cormac Neeson, the band with the most wins in NI music prize history, Junk Drawer and a collective of musicians coming together to pay tribute to the music of John Prine.

The 15th edition of Stendhal Festival takes place on July 4 – 6 2025 at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady, Co. Derry. For more information and tickets visit www.stendhalfestival.com