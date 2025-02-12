Strabane’s St Patrick’s Day parade is in its final preparations

Final preparations are underway to make this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Strabane, bigger and better than ever.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theme for this year 's parade is ‘Celebrating Our Heritage’ and over the last few months local schools, clubs, community groups, bands and individuals have been working hard creating eye-catching costumes and props, and practicing their dances and tunes in readiness for March 17.

Schools taking part in this year’s parade include St Catherine’s PS, Holy Cross College, Sion Mills Integrated PS, Knockavoe School, and Gaelscoil Ui Dhochartaigh. Among the groups who will be participating are Sion Swifts, Sigersons GAA Club, Niamh Brown McGranaghan School of Irish Dance, Much Ado Performing Arts Academy and Class Act Theatre Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Streetwise Community Circus and the North West Carnival Initiative have been working with the local schoolchildren to teach them a variety of circus skills including juggling and stilt walking, they have also been guiding them in the intricacies of prop design.

Final preparations are underway to make this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Strabane bigger and better than ever.

Around 120 children from local schools will take part in the parade, each will carry a prop they have created especially for the occasion.

The North West Carnival Initiative have been working with the local sports clubs and dance/drama groups in preparation for their part in the day. They have been working with the groups to help them build props, costumes and banners which will be showcased during the parade.

Providing music on the day will be a number of local bands.

Encouraging people to come out and enjoy the fabulous St Patrick’s Day Parade, the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Colr. Lilian Seenoi-Barr said: “We’ve all had enough of the cold, dark days of winter and we are ready to welcome the warmer days of Spring – what better way to greet the new season than with an incredible St Patrick’s Day Parade full of fun, colour, music and dance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Final preparations are underway to make this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Strabane bigger and better than ever.

“I would encourage everyone in Strabane to come out and celebrate our wonderful heritage and traditions with this special day. Please give your support to all the young people and individuals who have worked so hard to create this wonderful event for you to enjoy.

"I can guarantee even if the sun doesn’t shine that you’ll have a smile on your face!”.