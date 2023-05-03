Striking new statue of beatified Italian computer whizz-kid Carlo Acutis unveiled at Derry cathedral in Ireland

A new statue honouring a beatified teenager who was devout as well as being a computer whizkid and fan of Super Mario and Pokémon has been unveiled at Derry’s St Eugene’s Cathedral.

The statue of Blessed Carlo Acutis was commissioned to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Irish cathedral.

Carlo was born on May 3 1991 and died on October 12 2006 aged just 15 after suffering from leukemia.

The London-born young Italian was an amateur website designer with a deep faith, especially in the Eucharist and the Rosary.

Carlo was beatified on October 10, 2020 and the statue was unveiled at a special Mass at St Eugene’s Cathedral on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Diocese said: “Carlo is a powerful example of faith for young people. Having his statue in the Cathedral encourages young people to come to the Cathedral to pray and it makes the Cathedral a place to pray for young people.

"The statue was carved in Italy in the factory of Ferdinard Stuflesser. Carlo’s mother Antonia has gifted the Cathedral will a lock of his hair which will be beside the statue in a reliquary."

Bishop Donal McKeown blessed the statue of Carlo at 10.00am Mass on his birthday, May 3.

