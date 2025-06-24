A Derry GP is celebrating after being recognised by the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards in partnership with Ulster Bank.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Vicky Cochrane was awarded the Spirit of Health award at the star-studded event held in the Culloden Estate and Spa on June 20.

She was nominated for the care she provided to one patient as she grieved the loss of her twin baby boys, and later her baby daughter due to Edward’s syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Cochrane was described as a constant source of support for her patient, she mourned with the family, remembered birthdays, and even bought gifts in memory of the children.

Spirit of Health winner Dr. Vicky Cochrane with local actors, Aaron McCusker and Karen Hassan. Also pictured is Kieran McCormick from category sponsor, Balmoral Healthcare (left).

Judges said this care was not prescribed but given freely by Dr Cochrane from a place of genuine empathy.

Dr Cochrane’s strength lies not only in her clinical excellence, but in how she makes her patients feel seen, validated, and truly cared for.

Now in their 16th year, the awards, run in partnership with Ulster Bank, celebrate ordinary people who do extraordinary things to support their family, friends, and neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among those in attendance to celebrate the winners and learn more about their incredible stories were some of the most recognisable faces from the world of TV, film, music, and sport.

Actor Mathew Horne, TV personality Linda Robson, local actors Ian McElhinney, Ciarán Hinds and Michael Smiley, and the cast of the BAFTA-award winning Blue Lights, were all in attendance to pay tribute to the nominees and to help them celebrate their remarkable achievements.

Guests were treated to performances by comedian Tim McGarry, an acoustic medley by Briana Corrigan, formerly of The Beautiful South, and DJ sets by dance duo Phats & Small and Mathew Horne.

Terry Robb, Head of Retail Banking at Ulster Bank, said the awards were a fantastic way to celebrate local heroes who make a positive difference to the lives of others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Spirit of Northern Ireland awards have become a genuine highlight in Ulster Bank’s year as it is such a positive way to celebrate local heroes and the power of community.

“Each year we are given a powerful insight into the lives of ordinary people and see how they selflessly give their time and efforts to help those around them, and it is a genuine honour to partner with The Sunday Life to help tell these stories.

“With branches and colleagues right across Northern Ireland, we know how powerful community spirit can be and how much can be achieved when we work together, something we see through our own Spirit of Ulster Bank Awards and through charitable initiatives such as One Week in September and Give a Day.

“Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to everyone who helped make the event a great success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other winners on the night included a young boy from Belfast who created a comic book to help children understand medical treatment family members were receiving, actor Michael Patrick who has increased awareness of motor neurone disease and a marathon runner from Portstewart who has raised over £1,000,000 for local charities.

More information about the event and the winners can be found by searching Spirit of Northern Ireland awards.