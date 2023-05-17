Some of the biggest artists from across Ireland and beyond will be arriving in the north west over the coming months to perform at Derry’s Ebrington Square and St Columb’s Park, and at Clonmany, Buncrana, Carndonagh, Limavady and Strabane.

There are one off gigs and various festivals planned to cater for a diverse range of musical tastes.

There’s a lot to see and do right across the region and this is just a musical taster of the many, many events coming to a town, village or city near you over the next few months.

Ebrington Square will be buzzing once again this summer.

Derry

The summer of music kicks off in Derry soon with the arrival of the Seconds Sounds Music Festival.

Live In the Square will be bringing three open air concerts to St Columbs Park over three consecutive nights over the late May Bank Holiday.

Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Johnny Brady and Lauren McCrory will be taking the stage on Friday May 26.

The large crowd in Clonmany town square furing a previous Clonmany Festival. DER3214MC170

They will be followed on Saturday May 27 by Gavin James and special guests Hermitage Green and Derry’s own incredible band Lavengro.

Fellow top Irish artist and Derry favourite Imelda May will be returning to the city the following night on Sunday, May 28 with special guest Damien Dempsey.

Later this summer, Live at the Square Beyond The City will also be bringing icons Ryan McMullan, Róisín O and Paper Tides to Ebrington Square for another major gig on Friday, August 25.

Before this, Ebrington Square will see global dance artists take centre stage in an audio visual feast as Stack City Raves presents Multunes & Friends in a Notorious Brands production on Saturday, August 5.

The following day, direct from Sweden, the band Arrival will be taking to the stage at Ebrington and delivering renditions from Abba’s extensive back catalogue.

For more information and ticket info see the Connected Festival Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/connectedfestivalderry

Clonmany

The internationally acclained Clonmany Festival will be bringing a stellar line up of artists to the stage every night from Sunday August 6 to Sunday August 13.

Ireland’s longest-runnning festival returns with its 54th edition featuring Gerry Guthrie, Michael English, Mike Denver, Derek Ryan, Nathan Carter, Jimmy Buckley, Johnny Brady, Robert Mizzell, Clionagh Hagan and Sinead Black Music among many others.

Throughout the eight days there will be a whole series of events happening in the daytime to keep all the family entertained from cycling events, pet shows to treasure hunts and talent competitions.

For more information see: http://clonmanyfestival.com/

Buncrana

The two-day Buncrana Music Festival will return over Friday June 30 - Saturday to July 1 with Notorious Events Limited bringing A-class artists to the Shore Front.

Acrs confirmed include Scouting for GHirls, Pa Sheehy, Hermitage Green, Saibh Skelly, Jake Bugg, Reevah and DJ Jason G.

For information on tickets and camping see: https://www.buncranamusicfestival.com/

Carndonagh

Four fantastic evenings of music are being lined up for Live in the Marquee 2023 in Carndonagh town centre from Thursday July 6 to Sunday July 9.

Artists confirmed include Ryan Turner Band, David James, Inch Ramblers, Keltic Knights, Ceol, Shaunie Crampsey, Gerry Guthrie and Typhoon Generals.

Other events and activities will be taking place during the afternoons for all the family.

For more information in the run up keep an eye on: https://www.facebook.com/visitcarn

Limavady

The multi-award winning Stendhal Festival is back for its 13th instalment this July 6 to 8 at Ballymully Cottage Farm, Limavady.

Topping this years’ bill are a plethora of musical talents including The Wailers, Bell X1, Newton Faulkner, The Scratch, Cara Dillon, Turin Brakes and Yazz Ahmed.

Stendhal will also be showcasing the very best and emerging Northern Irish talent and this year Ballymully Cottage Farm will play host to some home-grown acts.

Joshua Burnside, Roe, Sasha Samara, Fya Fox, Winnie Ama, No Oil Paintings, Red Eye Pariah and loads more will be taking to the Stendhal stages.

Stendhal will also showcase some of the best emerging and new acts from The Republic of Ireland and this year Sprints, ModernLove, Crow Black Chicken, Overhead, the Albatross and more, join headliners Bell X1 and the Scratch in making the journey over the border.

Stendhal debuts this year include; Manukahunney, Pinkslips, Claire Sands, Invaderband, Boy M5, Search Party, Tramp, Marion Hawkes, Cora Kelly, Emily McCormick, Polar Bolero, Edgy C and GG Carma and Baroda, so there will be ample opportunity to find your new favourite act at the festival this summer.

Dance and DJs are also on the agenda at the event with DJ sets from critically acclaimed ex-Portishead DJ Andy Smith and BBC 6 Music DJ the Fun Lovin’ Criminal himself, Huey Morgan.

For tickets and more information visit stendhalfestival.com

Strabane

It’s all happening in Strabane next month as the final plans are put in place for the Strabane Summer Jamm outdoor festival.

This year’s event takes place on June 17 with entertainment for all ages, from live music and arts and crafts to cute critters and BMX biking.

The entertainment will be spread throughout the town centre with plenty to do and see over the course of the day with special hubs at Castle Place, Main Street, Abercorn Square and Railway Road, with Cullens Funfair taking up residence in the Canal Carpark from June 16 – 25.