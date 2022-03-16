‘Super Floof’ Daisy and ‘Handsome’ Harvey looking for a Derry home

At Columb’s Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre (SCARR), Derry based rehoming organisation, there area a number of cats, dogs and other pets currently in foster waiting for their forever homes.

Catherine Magill from SCARR detailed two particular pets who is waiting for their forever home.

“Six month old super floof Daisy recently joined us through no fault of her own. She is a little shy and spooks at sudden noises but quickly comes around and loves pets, playtime and dreamies.

Harvey and Daisy are both available for adoption in Derry.

“Daisy could live with other friendly cats but not with dogs as she is absolutely terrified of them.

“Daisy is spayed, chipped, vaccinated and flea/ worm treated to date. She is litter trained and she is in foster in the Derry area.

“Seven year old handsome Harvey is looking for his furever home, he is a super sweet cool dude who takes everything in his stride. This wee man came into our care through no fault of his own.

“Harvey gets on well with other cats, cat friendly dogs and is also great with children. He is chipped, neutered and fully vaccinated, worm and flea treated to date.

“Harvey would do best in a home with safe outdoor access.”

To inquire about Daisy, Harvey or any other pet, contact SCARR at [email protected]